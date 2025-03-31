Duchess Sophie receives new title as she steps up for King Charles

Duchess Sophie received new honour as she stepped up for her cancer-stricken brother-in-law King Charles.

The Duchess of Edinburgh recently delivered a key speech at an event in Brussels, Belgium, raising awareness about children's safety, especially in the online world.

Speaking of Sophie's key role in strengthening the royal family, royal expert Jennie Bond dubbed Prince Edward's wife a 'great asset' to the monarchy.

In conversation with The Mirror, she said the mother-of-two "has been quietly working in the field for years, campaigning to stop sexual violence against women in conflict zones such as Chad and Sudan."

The royal commentator continued, "Sometimes she doesn’t even tell the media she is going. She doesn’t like a lot of fuss and just wants to get on with the job in hand and make a difference."

Jennie shared that Sophie is "increasingly being used in a senior role as ambassador for the UK."

The expert said that she doesn't care about the attention of the press as the Duchess prefers quietly doing her job.

"She is trusted by the King and she is trusted by the government to do what the royals do best using the soft power of the monarchy," Jennie further stated.

The royal expert said, "The duchess is a caring woman and a great asset to the monarchy and the country. Her husband and her brother-in-law will be proud of her."