Morgan Wallen posts brow raising story after 'walking off SNL' rudely

Morgan Wallen's social media post after SNL walkout

Morgan Wallen left fans scratching their heads after making a swift and unexpected exit from Saturday Night Live—and then following it up with a cryptic message on social media.

The 31-year-old country singer, who returned to SNL as a musical guest, shared a photo from his airplane window, capturing a jet on the tarmac.

Along with it, he wrote an intriguing caption for his 8.3 million Instagram followers, “Get me to God's country.”

The post went up Saturday night, seemingly right after he left New York City in a hurry.

Wallen, who performed two new songs from his upcoming album I'm The Problem, was already receiving mixed reactions online for his performance. But it was his abrupt exit at the end of the show that really had people talking.

Typically, at the end of SNL, the host, musical guest, and cast gather on stage to celebrate as the credits roll.

Morgan Wallen/Instagram

But when host Mikey Madison, fresh off her Oscar win for Anora, was giving her closing remarks, Wallen leaned over, whispered something to her, and then walked off—skipping the usual hugs and post-show camaraderie.

Minutes later, his Instagram post made it clear he was already en route out of the city, leaving some fans puzzled and others calling his move "rude."

A source from Wallen’s team later told Variety that the singer had a great time on the show and meant no offense by his quick departure or his social media post.

But judging by the online chatter, the internet still has some lingering questions.