Billie Lourd compares herself with with late mom Carrie Fisher, grandma Debbie Reynolds

Billie Lourd on mom Carrie Fisher, grandma Debbie Reynolds

Billie Lourd may have inherited her family’s comedic brilliance, but she’s making it clear that she’s forging her own path.

In a recent chat with People, Lourd reflected on the influence of her legendary grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, and her mother, Carrie Fisher, while acknowledging her own unique identity.

“I’d say definitely the comedy is in the genetics. They were better at it than me. I can do a fair bit of tap dancing, not as good as … young Debbie Reynolds, but that’s also in the genes, although my mom kind of sucked at tap dancing,” the 32-year-old actress shared with a laugh.

While she’s proud of her roots, Lourd is also aware of how she differs from them.

“I’m a very distinct personality, definitely different from both of them,” she explained.

“Well, it’s something you learn through generations. I think I’ve learned to balance my life and my work in a different way than they were able to do, and that was also a product of the times.”

As a mom to Kingston, 4, and Jackson, 2, Lourd isn’t pushing her kids toward Hollywood—though she admits they’ve already got some serious talent.

“But I don’t want to put pressure on them to do anything [in show business]. But yeah, my kids are hysterical and cool and really good dancers and just awesome,” she said.

“We’ve all wanted someone to be a doctor in this family. Let’s hope we get a doctor out of them. Whatever they want to do, I’ll support.”

Lourd also opened up about her marriage to Austin Rydell, telling Us Weekly that parenting is a true team effort.

“We always just make sure to remember that we’re each other’s best friend,” she said. And when it comes to raising two little ones? “We’re in the trenches together with our kids.”