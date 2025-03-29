Buckingham Palace sparks outrage by keeping Prince Harry in dark about King's hospitalisation

Buckingham Palace has come under fire for reportedly withholding information about King Charles' recent hospital admission from Prince Harry.

Commentator Ellen Coughlan suggested the Duke of Sussex would have been deeply hurt by the Palace's decision, labelling it a misstep.

The King, currently undergoing cancer treatment, had to temporary step back from royal duties due to side effects and was briefly hospitalised. However, reports indicate that the Palace opted not to notify Harry, allegedly to prevent unnecessary concern.

According to The Sun, a source claimed, 'He misses his family but communication has broken down. He longs for the camaraderie he once had, but his social circle now largely consists of Meghan's acquinatnces.'

Speaking to GB News, Coughlan crticised the Palace's handling of the situation, stating, 'All of King Charles children should have been informed before the media. This decision not only isolates Harry further but also appears dismissive of his role as the King's son.'

The Duke of Sussex has remained distanced from the Royal Family since relocating to the United States with Meghan Markle in 2020. This latest incident highlights the continued strain between the Sussexes and the monarchy, raising concerns over whether bridges them can never be rebuilt.