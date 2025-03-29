Robert De Niro, Al Pacino's 'Heat 2' gets exciting update

Filmmaker Michael Mann drops major update about the sequel

Director Michael Mann, who directed the original 1995 Heat movie, is all set to bring a new entry to his decades old project.

Mann shared the first ever update about the sequel in 2023, where he confirmed that he has been working on the most anticipated film.

Last November, the director revealed that he was in the process of writing a script and hopes that it moves forward at Warner Bros. as soon as possible.

As per the latest update, the 82-year-old filmmaker has submitted the first draft of Heat 2.

In conversation to Vulture, the Collateral creator confirmed that the film is in the hands of Warner Bros. However, he did not spill many details about the plot or the cast.

"I just finished the screenplay and handed in the first draft. In this case it was Warner Bros. Any more than that, I can’t talk about. But it’s an exciting project”, added Mann.

The 1995 thriller crime featured Al Pacino and Robert De Niro in lead roles. The plot revolves around a professional thief, who aims to pull off one last heist before retirement, but is constantly under the surveillance of a police detective.