Ryan Coogler reveals ‘intention’ towards Denzel Washington for ‘Black Panther 3’

Denzel Washington being called to ‘Black Panther 3’ by Ryan Coogler

Denzel Washington may be coming to Wakanda.

Ryan Coogler seems to have his sights set on bringing the Hollywood star into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and honestly, who wouldn’t want to see that?

The Black Panther director recently shared on the Nightcap podcast with Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson that he’s eager to cast Washington in the next installment of the superhero franchise.

“I’ve been dying to work with Denzel,” Coogler admitted.

“I’m hoping we can make that happen. I’ve got every intention of working with him on that movie. As long as he’s interested, man, it’s going to happen. He’s a living legend and a great mentor for so many of us. He’s all about looking out for us, now.”

And if fans are wondering how long they’ll have to wait for Black Panther 3, Coogler gave a promising update. When Sharpe asked about the timeline, he confidently replied, “Not long.”

Washington himself has already hinted at his involvement.

Back in November, he casually revealed on Australia’s Today show that Coogler was writing a role for him in the film. However, it seems he may have spoken a little too soon.

“I called him and apologized for talking about the movie, and right there sitting with him was his beautiful wife,” Washington told Variety. “He’s still Ryan, humble and full of ideas. Whatever he writes, I’ll read.”

Marvel has yet to confirm Black Panther 3, with only Spider-Man 4 and two Avengers sequels officially slated beyond 2025.

But if Coogler has anything to say about it, the wait might not be too long—and if Washington joins the cast, it’s sure to be an epic addition to the MCU.