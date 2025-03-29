Cynthia Erivo opens up about insane experience filming ‘Poker Face 2’

Cynthia Erivo has recently opened up about her “insane” experience filming her episode of Poker Face Season 2 amid the Wicked press tour.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the actress, who plays five identical sisters in the series, revealed she was “mentally exhausted” during the production.

“We were in the midst of everything, doing everything, going everywhere,” said the 38-year-old.

Cynthia told the outlet, “I had 11 straight days of shooting this baby in New York. To say I was mentally exhausted is an understatement.”

“I would get to the end of the day and not even really even know my own name,” remarked the Harriet actress.

Cynthia recalled, “On a day when we were doing four of the characters: insane. It was absolutely manic. But in the best possible way.”

However, the actress pointed out that she knew that her “head would be split into many different spaces” at the time when she joined the series.

“I was like, ‘Well, if not now, then when?’” admitted the Oscar-nominated actress.

Cynthia dished, “I’m always open to trying things that I haven’t done before, and I wanted to do this.”

“I wanted to figure out what it would be like to compartmentalize and play different characters all at once, to challenge myself to see if it was possible,” she added.

Meanwhile, Poker Face Season 2 will premiere on May 8 on Peacock.