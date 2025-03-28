King Charles 'back to work' as he makes calls from his study after hospital visit

King Charles has temporary stepped away from royal engagements after a short hospital visit due to side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment.

Despite his well-known dedication to work, those close to him have often expressed concern about his reluctance to slow down.

Following his hospital observation, which sources described as a 'minor' setback in his recovery, the King returned to Clarence House, where he continued reviewing state documents and making official calls from his study, reported GB News.

He has since travelled to his Gloucestershire residence, Highgrove, to rest over the weekend.

His unwavering commitment to duty has been evident throughout is health challenges. Even after undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate last year, Queen Camilla urged him to ease his workload.

However, the monarch remained determined to maintain his schedule. His nephew Peter Phillips, recently shared that the King has been frustrated by the pace of his recovery and eager to resume his responsibilities.

Since returning to public duties in April, Charles, now, 76, has remained actively engaged. Camilla has often remarked on his strong ethic. For now, King is prioritising his health while continuing to stay involved in royal affairs as much as possible.