Prince Harry faces turmoil as charity falls into leadership crisis

Prince Harry's charity Sentebale, is grappling with a major leadership crisis as several trustees have resigned due to internal conflicts with Chairwoman Dr. Sophie Chandauka.

The Duke of Sussex and co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho reportedly supported the departing trustees, who had unsuccessfully attempted to remove Dr. Chandauka form her position.

Insiders suggest the charity now faces an uncertain future, with concerns about its sustainability without Harry's fundraising efforts.

Prince Harry is deeply saddened by the turmoil, which culminated in his decision to step down as patron on Tuesday night.

Dr. Chandauka, a Zimbabwean-born lawyer appointed as hair in 2023, has remained resolute despite the upheaval.

Sources close to the organisation revealed that Sentebale, which Harry established 19 years ago, released a public statement on Wednesday following his resignation, marking a significant moment in charity's history.