Princess Beatrice, Eugenie make surprising decision to keep children safe

Princess Beatrice has revealed surprising details about her and Princess Eugenie's decision to keep their children safe.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter's approach motherhood reveals she faces similar worries to other parents of premature babies.

Beatrice, as reported by GB News, has revealed she uses a Nanit pro baby monitor to keep watch over her premature daughter Athena, showing that despite her royal status, she shared the same parental concerns as many new mothers.

The royal, who recently welcomed her second daughter, has opted for the high-tech AI monitor which retails at £224. The device reportedly offers parents "peace of mind" through its advanced monitoring capabilities.

The Nanit pro baby monitor tracks a baby's breathing motion, breaths per minute and sleep cycle, providing comprehensive monitoring for the royal parents.

The monitor has gained popularity among celebrities, with Princess Eugenie, Gigi Hadid all reported to use the device for their children.

The technology offers remote monitoring capabilities that modern parents increasingly value for maintaining connection while apart.