MGK adds more fuel to heated drama with Brian Austin Green over Megan Fox

Brian Austin Green, American actor who is was married to Megan Fox for nearly 10 years and shares three children, recently fired back at music icon Machine Gun Kelly.

The tension between Brian and MGK has heated up after the rapper sent the actor a direct message, telling him to stop asking questions about Megan's pregnancy.

Brian posted a screenshot of the message on his Instagram Stories, where MGK accused him of reaching out to TMZ and asked for an apology.

“Stop asking when our child is gonna be born. You the FEDS ,” the rapper slammed, while adding: “Quit calling TMZ and focus on that apology you owe me for speaking my name in public.”

The message also included Kelly making fun of Green's acting career, “You chose the wrong one to f--- with, Mr. Child Actor. Go back to cereal commercials.”

Brian, who is seemingly unfazed by the heated situation, reposted the screenshot while referencing Leonardo DiCaprio: “Leo, careful. He may be coming for you next .”

As Megan Fox expecting her first child with Machine Gun Kelly, public feud keeps adding fuel to the fire, sparking more speculation and drama about their relationship.