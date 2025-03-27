King Charles sends strong message to Prince Harry from Buckingham Palace

King Charles III has seemingly sent a message to his younger son Prince Harry as he hosted a reception for journalists at Buckingham Palace.

The 76-year-old appeared defending the media with his meaningful gesture amid Harry's ongoing war with the UK's tabloid.

The King has cleared the air about his relationship with journalism, praising the media by standing in stark contrast to his youngest son's relationship with the British press.

On the other hand, the Duke of Sussex has fought several legal battles against UK media organisations.

The monarch, honourary life member of the London Press Club, said: “I have long believed that regional media, in all its forms, has a unique and vital role to play in society, perhaps even more so in these uncertain times.”

The royal family shares the King's video with his powerful statement on Thursday.

He recalled his speech in 2002, marking the 300th anniversary of Britain’s first daily national newspaper, saying: “Two decades on, when too much focus is given to that which divides us, that role for your whole industry is more important than ever – and it starts from the ground-up, at local level, in your hands.

“Your reporting, and the work of all those who support you, helps amplify and reaffirm the rights and responsibilities we all share. It shines a light in dark corners, exposing injustice and wrongdoing.”

He added: “Above all, it helps strengthen our communities, in times of joy and at moments of sorrow. You won’t always get it right. A free media is one that will and does make mistakes. But at its best, it is a cornerstone of our democracy.”

However, the King admitted that many outlets have adapted to a changed media landscape that has been affected by “commercial pressures and changing technologies.”

Prince Harry's father went on explaining: “It is in everyone’s interests that you should succeed. For without a thriving and financially robust regional media, we would all be the poorer.”