‘Avengers: Doomsday’ full cast revealed

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, six years after Avengers: Endgame, has reunited the Avengers for Avengers: Doomsday.
The upcoming film, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2022. Since then, it has undergone many changes.
The project was initially going to revolve around an alternate-timeline variant of the character Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors. However, after Majors was found guilty of assault and harassment in his trial in December 2023, Marvel reworked the script.
In 2024, new details were revealed at San Diego Comic-Con. During the film's presentation, it was announced that Robert Downey Jr., who famously played Iron Man, would return to the MCU as a new villain, Doctor Doom.
The official plot of the film has yet to be released. However, the 2011 comic Ultimate Comics: Doomsday hinted at a possible storyline, in which the Fantastic Four teamed up with various Marvel superheroes to stop a mysterious villain threatening to destroy their timeline.
In the comics, they eventually discover that the mysterious villain is a familiar heroic face, who turned bad in the multiverse.
The released list of ensemble star-studded cast seemingly hints towards the storyline.
Avengers: Doomsday full cast
Channing Tatum, who was once set to star in Gambit movie that never happened, will also appear in Doomsday after making his debut in Deadpool & Wolverine.
The A-list film, Avengers: Doomsday is slated for release on May 1, 2026.
