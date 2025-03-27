‘Avengers: Doomsday’ full cast revealed

Marvel unveils ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ cast including Chris Hemsworth, Sebastian Stan, Patrick Stewart and many more

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, six years after Avengers: Endgame, has reunited the Avengers for Avengers: Doomsday.

The upcoming film, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2022. Since then, it has undergone many changes.

The project was initially going to revolve around an alternate-timeline variant of the character Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors. However, after Majors was found guilty of assault and harassment in his trial in December 2023, Marvel reworked the script.

In 2024, new details were revealed at San Diego Comic-Con. During the film's presentation, it was announced that Robert Downey Jr., who famously played Iron Man, would return to the MCU as a new villain, Doctor Doom.

The official plot of the film has yet to be released. However, the 2011 comic Ultimate Comics: Doomsday hinted at a possible storyline, in which the Fantastic Four teamed up with various Marvel superheroes to stop a mysterious villain threatening to destroy their timeline.

In the comics, they eventually discover that the mysterious villain is a familiar heroic face, who turned bad in the multiverse.

The released list of ensemble star-studded cast seemingly hints towards the storyline.

Avengers: Doomsday full cast

Chris Hemsworth – Thor

Tom Hiddleston – Loki

Anthony Mackie - Captain America

Paul Rudd - Ant-Man

Letitia Wright - Black Panther

Simu Liu - Shang-Chi

Danny Ramirez - The Falcon

Winston Duke - M’Baku

Tenoch Huerta Mejía – (Namor)

Marvel’s forthcoming Thunderbolts* cast:

Sebastian Stan - The Winter Soldier

Florence Pugh - Yelena Belova

Wyatt Russell - U.S. Agent

David Harbour - Red Guardian

Hannah John-Kamen – Ghost

Lewis Pullman - simply known as Bob

Discontinued cast of X-Man and X2: X-Men United

Patrick Stewart - Prof. X

Ian McKellen – Magneto

James Marsden – Cyclops

Rebecca Romijn – Mystique

Alan Cuming – Nightcrawler

Kelsey Grammer – Beast

Cast of Fantastic Four

Pedro Pascal - Mr. Fantastic

Vanessa Kirby - The Invisible Woman

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Thing

Joseph Quinn - The Human Torch

Channing Tatum, who was once set to star in Gambit movie that never happened, will also appear in Doomsday after making his debut in Deadpool & Wolverine.

The A-list film, Avengers: Doomsday is slated for release on May 1, 2026.