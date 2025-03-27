Selena Gomez’s fiancé Benny Blanco sets major relationship goals

Selena Gomez’s fiancé Benny Blanco has recently offered major relationship goals as he shares key tips to win a woman’s heart during an appearance on Jay Shetty’s podcast.

The music producer opened up that he made a list of qualities he wanted in a future parent with his therapist before meeting Selena while speaking on the latest episode of On Purpose With Jay Shetty podcast.

Benny believed that giving support and building trust are the key foundation for a genuine partnership.

“I know what she needs… she wants to talk to me before she goes to bed, she wants me to say ‘I love you’, she wants me to text her if I wind up having to stay somewhere two hours late,’” mentioned the music producer.

Benny noted that it’s important to give assurance to your partner especially in a long-distance relationship.

He told Jay that he would check up on Selena via text message is and “it really helped” particularly long-distance.

Benny also hit out at men for not listening to women and then proclaiming that women are complex beings.

“A woman is going to tell you exactly what she needs,” he explained.

Benny further said, “What he is really saying is it’s not THAT hard to be a supportive partner, as long as you care enough to listen.”

“And let’s make one thing clear: Listening, as a man, doesn’t earn you brownie points—it’s what you should be doing for the people you love anyway,” mentioned the 37-year-old.

Reflecting on his relationship with Emilia Perez actress, Benny stated, “We’re perfect for each other.”

The music producer pointed out that he “always wants to fix things for Selena,” but he understood “strong women have the world on their backs”.

Benny added, “Sometimes, women just want to complain about something, and that’s OK… you just listen.”