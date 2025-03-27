Prince George delivers personal message to special TV figure

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s eldest son, Prince George, had a pointed message delivered as his father took on a major new role.

The Prince of Wales, who travelled to Bristol, England to attend an event for 60 members of his private estate, will be making an appearance on the show, Clarkson’s Farm.

George happens to be a fan of the Amazon Prime show, and when he found out that his father would be meeting Kaleb Cooper from the show, he sent a hilarious message, via Hello! Magazine.

“You’ve got George watching now,” William relayed the message from his eldest son to Kaleb. “I said to him, ‘What shall I say if I meet Kaleb?’ He said, ‘Tell Kaleb to mind his language.’”

Kaleb went on to admit that he has been reprimanded for his foul mouth before.

“I did get told off for swearing too much…I tried to stop, but at the same time, it’s awesome,” he told the future King. “That’s what I like about the whole show…I’ve had so many people thank me, going, ‘You brought the family together.’ It's a great feeling.”

The show, which first premiered in 2021, follows Jeremy Clarkson’s highs and lows of running a large farm in the Cotswolds. Kaleb is one of the experienced farmers on the show, who never shies away from an argument with his boss about the workings on a farm.