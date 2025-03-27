Jason Momoa marks Jack Black friendship with special gift

Jason Momoa and Jack Black co-stars in upcoming 'A Minecraft Movie'

Jason Momoa solidified his bond with co-star Jack Black with a sweet gesture.

The duo, who star in the upcoming film A Minecraft Movie, sat down for an interview with the Entertainment Tonight twining in crocheted sweaters.

Black explained that the colourful jumpers were Momoa’s doing.

The Aquaman star sported a pink and purple sweater, meanwhile the School of Rock actor rocked in shades of blue, green and purple.

"About a month ago, Jason called me and said, 'I'm gonna make us sweaters. What's your colours?'" Black said.

"And I told him, I went, 'Blue, green and purple.' And he was like, 'Done. Click.' And here we are," said The Holiday actor.

He then fist-bumped Momoa, saying, "Dude, tremendous gift."

The forthcoming film is based on popular video game, Minecraft, starring Jennifer Coolidge, Kate McKinnon, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, up-and-coming actor Sebastian Eugene Hansen and Jemaine Clement.

Previously in an interview with IGN, Black, shared his enthusiasm about the film, saying, "I'm in a little movie called Minecraft. I don't want to brag, but it's kind of a big deal."

A Minecraft Movie is slated to release in theatres on April 4th, 2025.