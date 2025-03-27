Jason Momoa marks Jack Black friendship with special gift

Jason Momoa solidified his bond with co-star Jack Black with a sweet gesture.
The duo, who star in the upcoming film A Minecraft Movie, sat down for an interview with the Entertainment Tonight twining in crocheted sweaters.
Black explained that the colourful jumpers were Momoa’s doing.
The Aquaman star sported a pink and purple sweater, meanwhile the School of Rock actor rocked in shades of blue, green and purple.
"About a month ago, Jason called me and said, 'I'm gonna make us sweaters. What's your colours?'" Black said.
"And I told him, I went, 'Blue, green and purple.' And he was like, 'Done. Click.' And here we are," said The Holiday actor.
He then fist-bumped Momoa, saying, "Dude, tremendous gift."
The forthcoming film is based on popular video game, Minecraft, starring Jennifer Coolidge, Kate McKinnon, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, up-and-coming actor Sebastian Eugene Hansen and Jemaine Clement.
Previously in an interview with IGN, Black, shared his enthusiasm about the film, saying, "I'm in a little movie called Minecraft. I don't want to brag, but it's kind of a big deal."
A Minecraft Movie is slated to release in theatres on April 4th, 2025.
Lady Gaga sued by surf company for copying logo for ‘Mayhem’ merch
Drew Barrymore gets candid about her single era experience
John Krasinski to return to Off-Broadway stage in May
Daisy Edgar-Jones shares her experience working with new Hollywood heartthrobs
Kat Dennings makes lighthearted jab at “2 Broke Girls” co star Jennifer Coolidge
A passionate animal lover, Katie has owned numerous pets over the years