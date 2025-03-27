Katie Price flaunts her dazzling new smile during outing with boyfriend JJ slater

Katie Price turned head with her sparkling new smile a she stepped out with her boyfriend, JJ Slater, and their adorable cocker spaniel, Rookie, on Wednesday.
The former glamour model, 46, appeared in high spirits a she and JJ,32, enjoyed a sunny day out, taking their furry companion for a walk before stopping for a casual lunch.
Kate proudly showcased her latest dental transformation, expressing satisfaction with her new look despite initial reactions to the size of her teeth.
Known for her ever-evolving appearance, Katie has undergone various cosmetic procedures over the years, including rhinoplasty, a silhouette facelift, veneers, lip fillers, and Botox.
A passionate animal lover, Katie has owned numerous pets over the years. However, her history with animals has sparked public scrutiny at times.
Despite this, she continues to embrace her love for pets, with Rookie now the newest member of her family.
