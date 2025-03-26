Camila Cabello reveals her 'shameless' Australia tour rider essentials

Camila Cabello offers inside glimpse into her upcoming Australia tour

Camila Cabello is giving fans a sneak peek at the two essential items she requires on her Australia tour rider as she embarks on her Down Under world tour.

During an exclusive sit-down with The Project on Wednesday on March 26, the 28-year-old hitmaker revealed she'd love to have Tim Tam chocolate biscuits and real cow's milk on offer backstage.

She told the outlet, “I know you were expecting pistachio milk. Oat milk. That milk is not good for you' she told the show.

“Oat milk is not good for you. It is just starch. I'm back to the olden days with the real milk.”

Expressing her distaste for nut milks, Cabello explained how to tell them apart.

She further went on to explain, “It is nut water. Almond milk tastes like cardboard water.”

In addition, the Shameless singer didn’t hesitate to offer an inside glimpse into her upcoming concerts, promising fans that they are definitely in for an ‘unexpected’ ride.

She said, “Expansive is a great word to describe it. It will take you through the chapters of my career and be a celebration of the different eras of my music.

“I think it will be really, really fun. I feel like my fans will be really happy.”

Camila, set to perform in Sydney and Melbourne in August 2025, is currently midway through her Yours, C World Tour.