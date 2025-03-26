Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco reveal their album is a gift for their future kids

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco recently dropped their joint album 'I Said I Love You First'

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are already sowing the seeds for their future family.

The singer, 32, opened up about her excitement to have kids one day during the Monday, March 24 episode of the Jay Shetty Podcast.

Her fiancé, Benny Blanco, shared that he hopes their future children will one day listen to their joint album, I Said I Love You First, prompting Gomez to express just how much she loves being around kids.

“I don’t know what will happen, obviously, but I love children. I have an 11-year-old sister that I absolutely adore,” she said, referring to her younger sibling, Gracie. “So absolutely, when that day comes, I’m so excited for it.”

Blanco, 37, also gave insight into Gomez’s personality, calling her “the ultimate level of shy” in most social situations — except when kids are around.

“She immediately goes to the kids and has these conversations for hours,” he said, adding that it may be because of her background as a child star. “When you started doing this you were a kid… you shaped so many young people’s lives, whether it was Barney or Wizards [of Waverly Place].”

Gomez previously told Time that if she hadn’t met a partner by 35, she planned to adopt. But now, she’s thrilled to have found love. “I can’t believe I get to marry my best friend,” she said.

The couple, who were friends for years before romance blossomed, confirmed their relationship in December 2023 and made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Emmys.