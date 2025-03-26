'The White Lotus' star talks about the pressure of being son to famous dad

Patrick Schwarzenegger is the son of 'The Terminator' famed Arnold

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Patrick has been receiving quite massive recognition from drama series, The White Lotus.

The HBO backed comedy series based on three seasons follows the lives of staff members and guests staying at a luxurious tropical resort in Hawaii.

Being a child to a popular father adds on more responsibility on kids when they step into the entertainment industry.

They just have to learn to cope up with the constant comparison and have to make sure to maintain the legacy of their parent.

The 31-year-old has addressed the pressure he has to face as his father is globally acclaimed figure.

Patrick shared, "[I]m often asked] Are you so worried about living in your dad's shadow? Or, How does that weigh on you?' And, 'Do you ever think you'll be more successful than him?”

The Benchwarmer actor opened that he learnt a very important lesson from his mother Maria Shriver.

While speaking at The Drew Barrymore Show, he stated, '"To me, one of the things that I've learned probably the most - and probably from my mom more than my dad - is just: What is success to you?”

“And really making sure you have a clear understanding of what you value in life.”

"I really learned that a lot from my mom and just having really kind of defined areas of [what success means]”, continued Schwarzenegger.

During the chat, he even spoke about the time he was growing up. As per Patrick, Arnold and Maria were both very 'strict parents'.