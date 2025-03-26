Daisy Edgar-Jones lauds male co-stars on supporting her lead roles

Daisy Edgar-Jones raved about her male co-stars who have never make an issue of her being the lead actress.

Edgar-Jones had her breakthrough moment after starring opposite to Paul Mescal in Normal People, following Sebastian Stan in Fresh, Harris Dickinson in Where the Crawdads Sing, Glen Powell in Twisters, Andrew Garfield in Under the Banner of Heaven and Jacob Elordi in On Swift Horses.

She further joked that she’s basically "worked with all of the internet’s boyfriends,” so much so that she’s just got “Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler left.”

In conversation with Elle, the actress admitted, "I’m lucky that every actor I’ve worked with has been incredibly supportive of me being the lead."

Gushing about them, she added, "Glen, Sebastian, Paul, all of them. I think that’s why they’re so successful and so loved and so good: that they are so generous, and they really serve the story and are not serving themselves."

Edgar-Jones said that her co-star’s polite behaviour makes her feel anxious about working with someone who might have issue with her working as lead actress, "I’m nervous for the point that it comes to working with someone who might not be so chill with it. Because there’s so much ego that can exist in this industry."

Marvelling over women’s involvement as lead roles in films, the film star continued, ““It’s great that more and more stories are being made with women front and centre. It’s also an interesting thing, being a woman in your 20s, wanting to find characters who are not always ingenues.”

Edgar-Jones latest film On Swift Horses is slated for release on April 25, 2025.