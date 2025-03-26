Queen Camilla takes big step as Harry drops patronage

Queen Camilla, who emphasised the transformative power of literature, has sparked gasps at royal residence with her big decision amid reports of Prince Harry's announcement to step down as patron of a charity.

The 77-year-old launched The Queen's Reading Room Medal, which will recognise those who champion books and storytelling in their local communities.

King Charles III's wife made the announcement during a star-studded reception at Clarence House while celebrating the fourth anniversary of her Reading Room on Tuesday.

The Queen left guests in surprise as she revealed: "From its humble beginnings, my Reading Room now reaches over 12 million people in 173 countries each yea."

In her speech, Camilla said: "Through literature, we experience life through another's eyes, we are comforted, strengthened, we laugh, we cry, we travel to different lands, and we escape the real world."

"In short, books, and those who create them, make life better... much better. Making life better is the ultimate aim of my Reading Room."

The new Reading Room Medal aims to highlight the work of "reading heroes" across the country who are helping communities overcome the reading crisis.

Camilla was supported by her entire family at the gathering - including her husband King Charles, her sister Annabel Elliot, and her children Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes.

It comes after Harry's statement as the Duke stepped down as patron of his charity, Sentebale, which he founded nearly 20 years ago with Prince Seeiso.