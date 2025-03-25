Meghan Markle’s jaw-dropping projected revenue from online store revealed

Meghan Markle's latest business venture is part of her 'As Ever' brand

Meghan Markle stands to make “millions” from her latest business move, according to a financial expert.

Money and business coach Maddy Alexander-Grout told the Daily Mail that Meghan’s new online storefront could be a massive money-maker through commission-based sales of high-end fashion items.

“She could potentially earn millions from this and is probably earning a commission on every sale she makes,” Alexander-Grout explained.

Based on Meghan’s 2.6 million Instagram followers, the expert estimated that “thousands and thousands of people” will buy from her curated store.

“If she gets, say, 15 percent off a shirt that’s £128, she will be making £19.20. She will be selling thousands of those and could be making at least £19k from one linen shirt,” she added. “Looking like Meghan and being like Meghan — she’s going to make a killing off people.”

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, launched her ShopMy storefront on Monday, featuring luxury fashion pieces like a £1,068 gown and £600 Saint Laurent sandals.

“Many of you have asked, so here you go! A little shopping to start the week,” Meghan wrote in a post announcing the store.

A disclaimer on the site states that some products contain commissionable links, meaning Meghan earns a percentage from sales.

The move marks Meghan’s latest business venture since stepping down from royal duties in 2020 — a decision largely influenced by the monarchy’s refusal to allow her and Prince Harry to pursue commercial endorsements.