Cruz Beckham, Jackie Apostel flaunts love at cosy family BBQ

Cruz Beckham and his girlfriend Jackie Apostel, were recently spotted getting cosy at a family barbecue over the weekend at David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham’s stunning £10m Cotswolds home.

The couple didn’t shy away from showing affection, as they were seen sharing some sweet PDA while enjoying the sunny day with the Beckham clan.

Cruz gave fans a glimpse into his countryside getaway, sharing a series of photos, including one of him and his 29-year-old girlfriend sharing a kiss as the sky lit up in a fiery orange sunset.

The couple looked completely smitten by each other as Cruz wrapped his arms around Jackie as they shared a sweet moment in one of the picturesque fields surrounding the beautiful countryside home.

The musician also enjoyed some quality bonding time with his older brother Romeo and dad David as they teamed up to fry up some food on the massive barbecue.

Cruz kept it casual in loose white T-shirt and oversized brown cargo pants with both his dad and brother opting for comfy clothes and slippers as well.