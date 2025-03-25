Prince Harry, Meghan left in shock after fresh blow: ‘horrifying’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are devastated by the hurtful rumours that are making rounds in Hollywood as the couple is set to mark a key family event.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed on a $100million, five-year deal with Netflix in 2020 after they stepped down from their senior royal positions. Their first docuseries for the streaming giant, Harry & Meghan, became a top hit for the platform.

However, the projects that followed did not quite get the same level of attention. Moreover, the latest from the Duchess, With Love, Meghan, has also been surrounded by negative reviews and controversies.

Now, as the lucrative deal nears its end, the streaming giant appears to have an ulterior motive which seems to have upset Harry and Meghan.

“There’s absolutely a sense that people are trying to build relationships with them in case there’s a divorce,” a source told Heat Magazine. “But the idea that Netflix, or anyone else they’re working with, is just biding their time and waiting for them to implode is horrifying to Meghan and Harry.”

The insider added that the couple “find it sickening that people would make those sorts of accusations.”

However, the Sussexes “don’t believe that Netflix is only working with them to be the first in line for their downfall,” but are aware that there many waiting for them to breakup.