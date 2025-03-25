Anthony Hopkins' Instagram the REAL inspiration behind Bill Skarsgård's 'Locked'

Bill Skarsgård's plays car jacker in David Yarovesky directorial film

It actor Bill Skarsgard has given yet another spectacular performance in latest released film, Locked.

The thriller flick, directed by David Yarovesky, features the 34-year-old actor playing the role of car jacker, who gets stuck in a deadly trap after he breaks into a luxurious SUV.

The director, while spilling insights about the movie, revealed that the major inspiration behind the 2025 film was Hopkins himself.

The 87-year-old veteran’s character has been inspired totally by his social media.

David, in conversation to Screen Rant, said, “I had seen his Instagram and said [to him], ‘Your Instagram’s so surprising.”

“I heard Sir Anthony Hopkins, and then I see this person who is not what I’m imagining when I’m imagining one of the greatest living actors of all time–a Shakespearean actor.”

The Brightburn director really admired the playfulness, fun and silliness in Anthony’s personality and so he ‘wanted to bring a hint of that to this role … there’s a hint of that kind of insanity in his character.’

Suspense thriller movie Locked released on March 21 and also features Navid Charkhi, Michael Eklund and Ashley Cartwright.