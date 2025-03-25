Meghan Markle takes powerful decision on 'Sussex' title

Meghan Markle made a final decision about her royal title Sussex with her latest power move, seemingly challenging royal protocols.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex announced the "ShopMy" page on her Instagram handle, which features links to her outfits and accessories loved by fans.

People reported that on the website, her name is listed as "Meghan, Duchess of Sussex." Notably, the URL is "shopmy.us/ms," seemingly ms stands for "Meghan Sussex."

It is important to note Prince Harry and Meghan received the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by the late Queen Elizabeth on their wedding day in 2018

Moreover, the Montecito couple's two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet use "Sussex" as their last name.

The former Suits actress recently opened up about how important the royal title is to her during an interview with the above-mentioned outlet.

Meghan said, "It’s our shared name as a family, and I guess I hadn’t recognized how meaningful that would be to me until we had children. I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H and I all have together. It means a lot to me."

The Duchess shared that the title Sussex is part of her and Harry's "love story."

She added, "I think as the kids get older, they’re so excited about, 'Oh my gosh, Mama and Papa, how did you meet?' I think that will come with time as they get older, but for right now a huge part of our love story is that we share the name Sussex."