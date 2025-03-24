Selena Gomez continues her 'creative' streak with new release

Selena Gomez makes another unexpected announcement

Selena Gomez shows no signs of slowing down as she releases yet another exciting new project on social media.

Sharing a stylish photo with Benny Blanco, the love of her life, the Love On hitmaker dropped a surprise announcement alongside a caption that read, “I guess one more doesn’t hurt? Because we know you like this one….Talk is available for digital download on my store now. @itsbennyblanco”

Fans flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages, celebrating the former Disney star's latest release, Talk.

One fan commented, “I said I love u first on repeat.”

Another chimed in, adding, “We said we were tired of waiting and you said LETS TALK!! HERE YOU GO!!!!!”

Meanwhile, a third enthused, “Congratulations! We can’t wait to listen.”

This comes after the multi-hyphenate star gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her latest album I Said I Love You First, showcasing her collaborative process with her fiancé.

She penned at the time, “Benny and I made so many amazing memories throughout the process of creating our new album. I wanted to let you guys in on some of those stories and the making of these songs. I Said I Love You First – Explained: Narrated by Selena Gomez is available for digital download on my official store now!”

For the unversed, Selena’s fourth studio album was initially released on March 21, 2025, through SMG Music LLC, Friends Keep Secrets, and Interscope Records.