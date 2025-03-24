Prince Harry faces new trouble after King Charles 'secret offer'

Prince Harry has faced a new challenge ahead amid his ongoing US visa dispute after King Charles III's latest move.

The Duke of Sussex may be questioned in the case as US conservative think tank that wants the release of Harry's US visa application has now made a new demand.

The Heritage Foundation, just days after documents relating to the long-running legal battle were released, is calling for authorities to question the royal when he travels abroad and returns to the United States.

The organization claimed Harry's references to drug taking in his book 'Spare' should merit the disclosure of his application to enter the country in 2020.

Documents relating to the case were made public last week, but much of them were heavily redacted. However, the question regarding whether Harry checked the "no" box on the visa form concerning drug use still remains unanswered.

Nile Gardiner from the foundation demanded: "He should be questioned at the US border when he returns from wherever he travels.

Gardiner told The Sun: "These drugs are illegal in the US. This is a new era of immigration enforcement in the US and the rules are being strictly enforced by the new US administration."

US visa applications require individual to disclose their current and past drug use, which can potentially hinder the application process.

The new demand emerges amid reports that that the King will make a “secret offer” to Trump during his visit to the US.

The monarch reportedly wants the United States to become associate member of the Commonwealth. Meanwhile Trump has expressed his surprise over the report, reacting: "I Love King Charles. Sounds good to me!"