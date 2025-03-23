Sarah Ferguson shares birthday post for Princess Eugenie

While royal fans flocked to social media to wish Princess Eugenie a happy 35th birthday, her mother, Sarah Ferguson, took a different approach to mark the day.

The Duchess of York, 65, refrained from posting a direct birthday tribute to her youngest daughter.

Instead, she shared a throwback collection of family photos on her social media hours after promoting a profile article about her eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice.

Sarah captioned the post, ' It has been a joy to watch you grow in such an extraordinary person, your generosity brightens the lives of so many.'

Earlier in the day, Eugenie treated fans with a heartwarming photo of herself enjoying a casual outdoor lunch with her two young sons.

The duchess, who remains an active voice on social media, continues to balance celebrating her daughter's milestones while sharing glimpses of their family's untold stories.