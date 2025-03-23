Princess Eugenie receives heartbreaking news on milestone birthday

Princess Eugenie has reportedly chosen to celebrate her milestone birthday quietly as her future royal role appears to be in jeopardy.

For the unversed, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter, the Princess of York turned 35 on March 23.

Amid the ongoing controversies surrounding her father, former royal butler Paul Burrell told newspaper company, Reach PLC that Eugenie's big day will be a low-key family affair.

He said, "I think she’ll have a very quiet celebration, I don’t think it’s going to be much of a loud bash. There isn’t much flavour for her to have a big celebration, not much appetite."

"I think it’ll be a very quiet one behind closed doors, I don’t think it will be much of an event. I think it’s going to pass quietly, the royal family's well-wisher added.

While speaking of Eugenie's future as an active working member of the Firm, Paul shared, "As for her taking on a more senior role when Prince William becomes King, I think that’s a non-starter."

He said that the Prince of Wales "wants a slimmed down monarchy, much the same as his father, they’re singing from the same hymn sheet."

Recalling William's statement that he wants the "monarchy to be small, smaller than his father’s court" when he ascends the throne, which means "there is a real opportunity for Eugenie to break into a senior royal role."