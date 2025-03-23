Jack Black offers critical advice for aspiring actors

Jack Black has recently offered critical advice for aspiring young stars who want to join acting career.

While speaking to Access Hollywood, the Borderlands actor opened up that he didn’t want to say anything to his younger self as he believed his journey has been “so great” and he would not change anything.

However, Jack shared wise words for new comers who would like enter into acting profession for a living.

“It’s like don’t be afraid of failure because that’s the demon that will get in the way,” said the 55-year-old.

The Goosebumps actor mentioned that it’s important to realise “failure is your friend and that’s when you learn so go out there and you will barely flop or be embarrassed that’s good”.

“If you really love acting then you have to be ready to go all the way,” declared Jack.

The Kung Fu Panda star discussed about his upcoming movie, Anaconda which stars Steve Zahn and Paul Rudd.

“It's a lot funnier than the original,” said Jack while speaking to Entertainment Weekly in a conversation with Jason Momoa for their Minecraft movie.

However, the actor pointed out, “It does have a lot of the original vibes in terms of the scary parts.”

“It's a horror movie for real, but it's also got some clownin' for sure,” added Jack.