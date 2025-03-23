Queen Camilla’s blunt reply as King Charles demands sacrifice for key role

Queen Camilla seemingly made a huge sacrifice for monarchy after King Charles made a desperate plea for help.

Charles and Camilla’s relationship had sparked quite a controversy as their affair famously disclosed by Princess Diana during an interview – while Charles was still married to Diana.

Following the divorce with Diana, Charles publicly courted Camilla and decided to make their relationship more official, but the future Queen Consort was not keen on the matter, per royal author Tom Quinn.

“Camilla definitely didn’t want to be queen because she’s intelligent enough to know that once you become queen, or a senior member of the royal family, you are constantly under the microscope,” Quinn told Fox News Digital.

“And I think Camilla, right back in the 1970s when she first met Charles, decided, ‘I don’t want to marry.’ Not because she didn’t love him. I think she would’ve liked to marry him.”

According to the author, that “apparently” Camilla was not going to be able to cope with being queen because “it’s too much focus, too much attention”.

“She enjoyed being able to have a private life away from the limelight.”

However, Charles was determined and “refused to give up” and thus, the couple married 20 years ago in April. The couple ascended to the throne in September 2022.

A member of staff also claimed to Quinn that Camilla “hated the idea of being queen”.

The aide quoted Camilla using blunt words to the future king, “Can’t we get away from all this protocol? It’s all bollocks.” To which Charles who ‘hates swearing’ reportedly replied, “You’re going to do it [become queen] for me, darling.”