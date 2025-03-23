Hailey Bieber breaks silence amid Justin Bieber's controversial US remarks

Hailey Bieber leaves fans in awe with recent social media update

Hailey Bieber recently took the internet by storm with her latest post, following her husband Justin Bieber’s controversial comments.

The American model gave fans a glimpse of her radiant glow on her social media handle.

Taking to Instagram, the 28-year-old shared a selfie showcasing Rhode’s new pocket blush in plum, along with a promotional caption.

The beauty mogul wrote, “BERRY BLUSH @rhode pocket blush in plum.”

Fans couldn’t hold back and rushed to the comments section.

One fan commented, “You’re beautiful and amazing, don’t care about haters. U make Justin happy Beautiful family.”

Another chimed in, “she said keep talking I’m just getting prettier.”

A third gushed, “Beautiful, nobody will make me hate you, I love you!!!!”

Another added, “unbothered.”

This comes on the heels of remarks made by the Lonely singer, who is planning to relocate with his family.

Justin and Hailey, who welcomed their first child, Jack, in August 2024, have reportedly decided to step away from the spotlight.

According to Marca, the couple prefers relocating to Europe to escape public scrutiny.

For the unversed, the Baby hitmaker and Hailey tied the knot in September 2018.