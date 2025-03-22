Channing Tatum reaches major turning point in career

Channing Tatum reaches a major turning point in career

Channing Tatum, the Step Up star, recently made a bombshell announcement about his acting career.

The Magic Mike actor, who is awaiting the release of his movies Roofman and Josephine took to Instagram on Saturday, March 22nd and shared a major news.

The 44-year-old shared some pictures showing off his body transformation, alongside the announcement.

Tatum shared in the caption, "1st photo is today 205 (lbs)" with the first photo showing his chiseled torso.

The second snap featured Zoë Kravitz’s ex’s bulkier body which he had achieved after reaching weight 235 (lbs) for his movie, Josephine.

The last picture, finally, featured his "lean and slender" figure that he worked hard to get for another flick, Roofman.

At the end of the post, he concluded, that this is the last time he has gone through major weight transformation, and he won’t take "any more fat roles" since they are "too hard on the body."

The White House Down alum also showed gratitude for his genetics and team for his fitness routine without which, he claimed, he "couldn’t make these big swings" in his weight.