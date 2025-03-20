Prince William marks key milestone in crucial meeting as future king

Prince William, has taken on a key mission as future king, arrived in Estonia for the first time on Thursday.

The Prince of Wales met with the President of Estonia, Alar Karis, to strengthen the diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Kensington Palace released a statement and video footage of highlights after the important meeting.

“A pleasure to meet the President of Estonia, Alar Karis, and recognise the strong historic link between our countries. Thank you for the warm welcome!” the message read.

In video footage, William was seen arriving to hordes of people welcoming him outside the presidential office in the capital Tallinn.

A palace spokesperson had emphasised that this will be “important meeting for the prince to highlight the strong bilateral relationship between the United Kingdom and Estonia.”

They continued, “The meeting also allows His Royal Highness the opportunity to applaud Estonia’s strong support for Ukraine since the conflict with Russia.”

Prince William has been taking a more prominent role in the royal family, especially after Charles was diagnosed with cancer in February 2024.

While the Prince has filled in for the King previously, this meeting, which the most high-profile and politically engaged foreign visit he has taken, signifies William’s “crucial” role as the heir to the throne.