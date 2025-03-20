Kanye West comes close to breaking point after fiery celebrity clash

Kanye West, music mogul who is now reportedly planning to leave Hollywood after his career setback, recently made headlines for all the wrong reasons with a scathing attack on fellow stars.

The rapper is currently embroiled in a heated X (former Twitter) war with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Playboi Carti and Jay-Z, as he called it all “therapeutic.”

In one video, West filmed himself from a car, sharing a bizarre story after his online rant. However, he said that right after the posts, someone showed up at his door, saying they were there to take him to a "retreat."

"I got knocks on my door," the rapper said, adding "Familiar faces saying, 'Hey, maybe you should come to a retreat."

He then joked about questioning the place’s vibe before realizing it was actually a hospital.

"That's what happened a couple hours ago," West explained.

While sharing the video, the Heartless rapper wrote: "IVE BEEN ASKED TO GO THE HOSPITAL. SO LET ME GET THIS RIGHT. IM NOT ALLOWED TO SPEAK OUT LOUD. AND WHY WOULD I BE ASKED TO GO TO THE HOSPITAL AFTER WHAT IVE SAID TODAY (sic)."

West’s latest outbursts hit The Kardashians family hard, as he made shocking and false claims, calling his ex-wife Kim Kardashian "sex trafficker" and accusing the rest of the family of being "sex workers."