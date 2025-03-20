Prince Harry's US move turns into legal nightmare as he faces another lawsuit

Prince Harry's US dream has seemingly turned sour as a new lawsuit added to his legal woes amid his ongoing vis dispute.

The Heritage Foundation does not seem to show mercy on the Duke of Sussex as it has filed a second lawsuit to obtain Harry's immigration records, claiming Meghan Markle's husband may have lied about drug use on his visa forms.

The US-based think tank is pursuing the release of Harry's paperwork after heavily redacted documents were unsealed on Tuesday by the Department of Homeland Security, following the court's order.

Lawyer with the Heritage Foundation Samuel Dewey told the Mail that Prince Harry should "self-deport" from the US because he "hates America".

Dewey claimed King Charles III's younger son was "furious" at American voters for electing Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

"If he dislikes the President, Harry should just 'go home' back to the UK," Dewey told the outlet.

Dewey revealed that documents released this week showed a "mismatch" between DHS and State Department files, giving the Foundation a new "working theory".

The lawyer suggested Harry may be in the US on an O-1 visa, also known as the "artist visa".