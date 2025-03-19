Drew Barrymore opens up about her biggest fear for her daughters

Drew Barrymore shares concern about her young daughters

Drew Barrymore is sharing her concerns about her young daughters growing up in the limelight.

While sitting alongside her glam team, including makeup artist Lauren Lazaro Gulino and hairstylist Daniel Howell, she explained, "I don't know how I ever went through any of that, and it just feels too indulgent and egotistical to be like, 'Ugh, I can't believe I survived or that I got through what I went through.’

"I just think of like, 'Oh god, I'm a parent now. I don't want my girls to end up that way'."

Drew, who welcomed her daughters Olive and Frankie with former husband Will Kopelman, expressed concerns about her daughters growing up in the digital age, fearing they may face similar challenges she experienced.

Expressing her desire to nurture her younger self, the host added, "[It's] another round of like being hard on that young girl.

"I wish I could pretend I had three daughters and I could try to nurture her. I can't wait until I get to the place where I have time in my life and I can just focus on healing that young girl. How did any of us make it through? Being young is so hard. It's the same for every single person."

On professional front, the former childhood star rose to fame after her debut role in Steven Spielberg’s E.T.