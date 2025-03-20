Travis Kelce, Ben Stiller gush over Taylor Swift: ‘incredible’

Travis Kelce and Ben Still share their admiration for Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s fans also include Ben Stiller, who admired the pop superstar while talking to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

The 59-year-old filmmaker and actor revealed that he attended a Knicks game with Swift, and they had the “best time.”

“By the way, I went to a Knicks game with Taylor. She was there, this was, like, 10 years ago, and I was there with my son and she literally, we FaceTimed my daughter who’s a huge Swiftie, she’s 23 now. And we had the best time. She was incredible,” Stiller told Kelce on his New Heights podcast on Wednesday, March 19th.

Listening to the wholesome story about his girlfriend, the NFL star replied, “I appreciate that. I think the same thing, so it’s perfect. Maybe we can get Taylor to another Knicks game.”

The Severance director, who stars in Happy Gilmore 2 alongside Kelce, joked, “Yeah, this is the time. You should definitely come though. I can hook that up. I’m sure you would need help getting in.”

The 14-time-Grammy winner was pictured attending a Knicks game in 2014, with Karlie Kloss as they sat next to Stiller and his son Quinlin.

The group cheered and enjoyed the game and Stiller also took a picture of Swift, Kloss and Quinlin striking a pose together.