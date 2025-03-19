Prince Harry's battle over his visa sparks new debate

The news comes shortly after his Harry's immigration records were made public

Prince Harry's battle over his US visa is far from over, with fresh warnings that the controversy surrounding his immigration status is set to escalate.

The Duke of Sussex has faced mounting pressure after a conservative think tank, the Heritage Foundation, demanded the release of his visa records following his admission of drug use in his memoir 'Spare'.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told GB News that the fight is likely to continue, hinting at possible appeal.

'Heritage Foundation will appeal, the documents released did not shine a light o whether Harry lied on his visa application, it did not include immigration application,' she said.

Meanwhile, Harry's uncle and Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer is set to appear on 'Loose Women' to share insights from his personal memoir, 'A Very Private School', released in 2024.

The book sheds lights on the emotional trauma he carries since his childhood.