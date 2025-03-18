Stanley Tucci reveals which character he loves playing the most

Stanley Tucci has recently revealed which character he enjoys playing most in a new interview.

While responding to Kal Penn, today’s guest host on The Kelly Clarkson Show about one character close to him in real life

“Nigel in The Devil Wears Prada,” admitted Stanley.

The Witches actor stated, “He's very stylish, and he can be a bit caustic. But he's got a good heart.”

“I mean, I think I have a good heart,” he quipped.

Reflecting on his career last October, Stanley opened up that he's “always gone through these fluctuations, and sometimes it's just the business”.

However, the actor mentioned that sometimes “there’s personal reasons why you can't work”.

One surprising reason he found himself with a narrowed range of opportunities after the success of The Devil Wears Prada, after which Stanley said he “couldn't get a job”.

“I didn't quite understand that, but that's just the way it was,” he continued.

Therefore, Stanley added, “I went and did stuff that I didn't necessarily want to do, but I did it.”

For the unversed, the actor had won six Emmys, two Golden Globes and two SAG awards for his work.

Meanwhile, Stanley still could not get over with Devil Wears Prada character’s sardonic genius.