Benny Blanco says Selena Gomez plans ‘new’ wedding ‘everyday’

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez's wedding plans

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez are in not a hurry at all.

The songstress and her fiancé may be head over heels in love, but they’re not racing to the altar just yet.

The newly engaged couple recently opened up about their future wedding, upcoming album, and life together in a candid chat with Rolling Stone, published on March 17.

According to Blanco, Gomez has plenty of dreamy wedding ideas—but there’s no rush to make them a reality.

“I think every day she’s planned a new wedding in her head,” he joked. “We’re very much ‘take it one day at a time’-type of people. We’re still not over this moment. Literally, while you were talking, she was sitting there staring at her ring.”

For Gomez, right now, the focus is all about music.

“Also, I genuinely feel like this is such a special time that we get to apply it to this album and really just pour our heart into it, and completely translate what we feel and bring it to the world. That’s my main focus right now, at least.”

Blanco popped the question in December 2024 with an eye-catching oval-shaped ring featuring a large marquise diamond, estimated to be six carats.

The proposal? A romantic picnic—complete with Taco Bell.

When asked if fast food was an unusual touch for such a big moment, Blanco made it clear that their love story is anything but scripted.

“There’s not this whole elaborate thing. I think we’re very lucky to be surrounded by such great people, and we’ve still just been enjoying so much,” he said.

“It feels like we got engaged yesterday, but also feels like we got engaged 20 years ago. I’ve known her since she was 18, and so it’s like we got all that stuff out of the way. By the time we’re dating, it’s like, whoa. My biggest regret is that we didn’t get to do this earlier, like we waited this long to be together. But I know it was perfect and it was right.”

For now, wedding bells can wait—because these two are busy savouring the moment.