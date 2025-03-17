Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's first date meal becomes menu item

The engaged couple are gearing up to release their joint album, 'I Said I Love You First'

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are giving fans a taste of their love story.

The newly engaged couple has teamed up with Jitlada, a beloved Thai restaurant in L.A., to offer fans the chance to try the dish they shared on their first date: fried shrimp with curry.

Gomez announced the collaboration on X, tying it to the upcoming release of her album I Said I Love You First.

“My very first date with @itsbennyblanco was at @jitladaLA on Sunset Blvd [heart emoji],” Gomez, 32, wrote. “To celebrate our upcoming album, I Said I Love You First, we only thought it was right for you to experience it too!”

The limited-time dish, fittingly called “First Date Shrimp,” will be available at Jitlada through March 23.

This isn’t the only way Gomez is celebrating her album’s rollout. She’s also launched “12 Days of Really Rare Stuff,” a giveaway of sentimental keepsakes.

The first item was a diamond “B” ring she used to confirm her relationship with Blanco in 2023 — listed for just $12. She followed it up with a signed Coach Selena Grace Bag, another personal treasure.

Gomez and Blanco’s album, I Said I Love You First, drops March 21. It includes their latest single, Sunset Blvd., inspired by the location of their first date, as well as previously released tracks Scared of Loving You and Call Me When You Break Up.