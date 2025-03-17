Meghan Markle reduced to tears after bombshell accusations

Meghan Markle is seemingly "hurt" after her father Thomas Markle accused his own daughter of not being her authentic self in the Netflix series.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex released the first season of her cooking show, With Love, Meghan, on March 4. However, the former Suits star received backlash for not producing original and relatable content.

Apart from royal experts' and fans' disapproval, Meghan's dad told Mail that Prince Harry's wife is "faking it for the cameras." He added, "She's trying so hard to be perfect that she tenses up every time the camera is on her."

Now, speaking of the impact Thomas' words could left on the Duchess, psychologist Stefan Walters claimed that it must have been "painful" for her.

While talking about estranged family relationships, he said to OK! magazine, "It’s similar to couples who divorce and wish they could just go their own way to forget each other forever."

The medical expert added, "But if you share blood and DNA, as Meghan does with her family, there’s always going to be a connection, they’re always going to be entwined and entangled in a way."

"When there’s an estrangement, whatever form that takes, it can be painful and hurtful to be reminded of that connection," Stefan stated.