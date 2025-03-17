Kanye West faces backlash for allowing daughter North in Diddy’s track

Kanye West, who recently dropped a new track featuring his fellow rap icon Sean "Diddy" Combs, is getting major heat for letting his 11-year-old daughter, North West, to be part of a song with Diddy.

Critics are calling him a “diabolical” parent and a “sh**ty father” for allowing her to collaborate on the track, with many questioning if it’s really the best environment for a young girl.

Reportedly, the rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian tried to stop him from releasing the song.

While a few people praised Kanye's new song on Twitter, most were shocked that the father of four would let his daughter work with someone like Diddy.

One user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "A 10-year-old shouldn't be in the music industry."

"Both parents need to focus on North's childhood development instead of exploiting her for clout and money. This is how child stars end up with issues later in life," shared another one.

Another exhausted fan slammed, "Ye, it's getting harder every day to defend you."

"Huge loss for Kanye putting your daughter on a song with [Diddy] ... and singing music like that in front of her," another one called out.

However, Kanye West reportedly told her daughter that being part of the song would help bring out his upcoming Sunday Service.