Elton John reveals heartbreaking health update

Elton John on declining eyesight

Elton John’s health seems to be worsening.

The music icon, 77, has reportedly shortened his signature to just the letter “E” and a kiss, as his eyesight has worsened to the point where writing out his full name is a challenge, as per The Sun.

Fans purchasing limited-edition sets of his upcoming album Who Believes In Angels?—priced at £24.99—were advised in advance about the change.

Elton has been open about his declining vision, previously expressing concerns that it might even prevent him from completing his latest project. However, the album, a collaboration with Brandi Carlile, is officially set for release on April 4.

The Rocket Man singer lost vision in his right eye last July after suffering an infection while on holiday in the South of France. Unfortunately, his left eye hasn’t been in the best shape either.

In December, he revealed that his sight issues stopped him from attending previews of his new musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada.

“I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews because, as you know, I have lost my eyesight,” he shared. “But I love to hear it.”

Speaking on Good Morning America, the legendary performer admitted how much his vision loss has impacted his daily life.

“It kind of floored me, and I can’t see anything,” he said. “I can’t read anything, I can’t watch anything.”

As for making new music, Elton admitted that even the recording process could be tricky.

“I can do something like this [interview], but going into the studio and recording, I don’t know, because I can’t see a lyric for start,” he explained.

Despite these challenges, Elton continues to push forward, proving that while his vision may have changed, his passion for music remains crystal clear.