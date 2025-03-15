'Snow White' star exposes shocking truth behind Disney's latest controversy

Snow White actor reveals unfiltered thoughts on Disney's latest controversy

Snow White actor Martin Klebba is finally reacting to controversy surrounding the live-action remake.

During an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Klebba, the voice of Grumpy in the highly anticipated film, opened up about his unfiltered thoughts on public scrutiny.

The actor told the outlet, “It really isn’t going to be a red carpet. It’s going to be at the El Capitan [Theatre], which is cool. But it’s basically going to be a pre-party, watch the movie, and that’s it.”

Klebba revealed the real reason behind Disney's low-key event, explaining, "There’s not going to be this whole hoopla of, ‘Disney’s first f------ movie they ever made.’ Because of all this controversy, they’re afraid of the blowback from different people in society,"

The 55-year-old also revealed that Disney altered the premiere plans due to the controversy surrounding Rachel Zegler, who portrays the titular Snow White in the film.

A source close to the development told People Magazine, "Nothing was scaled back. It was always the plan to have an afternoon event for families as Disney has done in the past on other family films."

For the unversed, the film is slated to release on March 21, 2025.