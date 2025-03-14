Jennifer Lopez on friendly terms with Jennifer Garner after Ben Affleck reunion

Ben Affleck’s former wives Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner are on friendly terms with each other.

A source spilled to PEOPLE that JLo, whose divorce from Affleck, her husband of two years, was finalised in January and Garner are “friends” who try to keep check in with each other.

“Jennifer Garner reaches out to Jennifer Lopez about her children,” said an insider.

The source told the outlet, “JLo reaches out to Garner about her children. They're friends.”

“They have really found a great female support system and communicate,” remarked an insider.

Reflecting on Lopez and Garner’s relationship, the source noted, “We're always pitting women against women. In this case, it's just not the truth.”

Another source opened up that Affleck and Garner “have been on good terms for a while now and seem to enjoy chatting and hanging out” when they're with the children.

An insider further said that Affleck has appeared “extra giddy lately, though, and much more affectionate” while spending time with Garner.

Meanwhile, the first source revealed that Lopez “isn't bothered” by the latest photos of Garner and Affleck sharing a hug at Samuel's birthday party.

“People are reading into it in a way to create drama where there is none,” added an insider.