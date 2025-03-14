Prince William makes heartbreaking admission before appearance with Kate

Prince William made rare comments about a devastating loss ahead of a special joint appearance with Princess Kate.

According to GB, the Prince of Wales recalled a heartbreaking moment when team England suffered a big loss against Spain in the men's Euro 2024 final last summer.

At the time, William, who was the President of the FA, reached out to players in the dressing room in order to console them.

The future King admitted, "That was the hardest changing room atmosphere I've ever had to walk into."

However, the Prince of Wales expressed his positive thoughts about Team England's future and possible victory of the national team in the upcoming World Cup.

Notably, William stepped down as the president after Euro 2024.

It is important to note that Prince William witnessed the historic match in the stadium alongside his eldest son, Prince George.

On the other hand, Princess Charlotte and Prince George enjoyed the game at home with their mother, Princess Catherine.

At the time, William and Kate released a personal message for the UK's national football team, which reads, "@england, your teamwork, grit and determination were an inspiration to all of us, young and old. Congratulations to Spain. W & C."

Notably, the Prince and Princess of Wales are set to make a joint appearance on Saturday in the final round of the 2025 Six Nations.